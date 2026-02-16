Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,177,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $1,001.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $920.62 and a 200-day moving average of $825.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $1,012.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.47.

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,502. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

