Penumbra (PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $339.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $362.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $58,151.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,027.20. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $4,632,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,818,234.84. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,015,279 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Penumbra by 803.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

