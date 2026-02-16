Short Interest in CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Grows By 70.1%

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,627 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 9,187 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,043 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CHSCP opened at $28.43 on Monday. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.