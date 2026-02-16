Short Interest in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL) Grows By 67.9%

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,877 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 9,457 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $106.37.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000.

About Global X Russell 2000 ETF

The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 RIC Capped index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small-cap U.S. equities with quarterly capping, ensuring compliance with RIC concentration requirements RSSL was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

