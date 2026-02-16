Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 66.2% in January

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 568,720 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 342,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 17,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $205,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $477,555. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,034 shares in the company, valued at $678,704.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of 276.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 480.00%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

