Medallion Financial (MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $56.2040 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $76.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $239.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 533.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Medallion Financial Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides asset-based lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company’s core business activities include secured loans collateralized by business assets such as insurance premiums, commercial real estate, maritime assets and portfolio receivables. Through its insurance premium finance division, Medallion offers short-term loans that allow policyholders to spread insurance costs over multiple payments, while its portfolio financing arm provides funding against a borrower’s existing asset portfolios.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Medallion Financial originally established itself in the taxi medallion lending market, extending loans secured by New York City cab medallions.

