Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) to “Hold”

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Alpha Modus Stock Performance

Shares of AMOD opened at $0.59 on Friday. Alpha Modus has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Modus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Modus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

