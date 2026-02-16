Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in January

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,414 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 62,541 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $81,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $315,876.94. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.‐listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.