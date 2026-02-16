MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 24th (NYSEARCA:BERZ)

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 23rd.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.47. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

