Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lipocine stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

