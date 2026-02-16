XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) vs. Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Financial Analysis

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPEL and Continental”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL $420.40 million 3.54 $45.49 million $1.69 31.79 Continental $42.98 billion 0.41 $1.26 billion $0.16 54.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. XPEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.1% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of XPEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XPEL and Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 2 0 0 2.00 Continental 1 5 3 0 2.22

Risk and Volatility

XPEL has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL 10.12% 19.20% 14.79% Continental 0.91% 1.14% 0.34%

Summary

XPEL beats Continental on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. The company sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, automobile original equipment manufacturers, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel, and specialist vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles for the energy, agriculture, and construction, as well as interior design, automotive, transportation, and railway engineering sectors; and provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

