Comparing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 97.46% -2.52% 0.59% SL Green Realty -9.66% -2.44% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uniti Group and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 5 1 1 2.43 SL Green Realty 3 9 7 0 2.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uniti Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential downside of 15.55%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $54.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Uniti Group.

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and SL Green Realty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.17 billion 1.06 $93.41 million $5.11 1.64 SL Green Realty $1.00 billion 2.88 -$88.28 million ($1.61) -25.15

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Uniti Group beats SL Green Realty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network. The Uniti Fiber segment includes the operation of infrastructure solutions, cell site backhauls, and dark fiber. The Corporate segment consists of office and shared service functions. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.