Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hurco Companies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HURC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.66. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth about $322,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company’s product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

