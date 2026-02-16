Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 102.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,968 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises about 11.0% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

