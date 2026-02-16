PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.