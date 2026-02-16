JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $4,940,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,867,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,874,463.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at $412,457,130.02. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

More JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.