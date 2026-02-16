JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
FROG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog
JFrog Stock Performance
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $4,940,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,867,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,874,463.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,958,641 shares in the company, valued at $412,457,130.02. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
More JFrog News
Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong forward outlook — JFrog reported Q4 revenue of $145.3M (up 25% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS that topped consensus; management issued FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street expectations, which supports growth and margin improvement narratives. JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI and security tailwinds — Coverage highlights that JFrog’s software‑supply‑chain, security and AI positioning could drive higher product monetization and multiple expansion if execution continues. This is the strategic thesis supporting longer‑term upside. FROG Q4 Deep Dive: Security and AI Tailwinds Propel JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed but generally constructive — BTIG cut its price target from $83 to $70 but left a Buy rating (still implying upside vs current levels); the analyst community median target is near $70, so consensus remains positive even after trims. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call available — Earnings transcript, slide deck and deep dives are out for investors who want detail on customer metrics and margin cadence; these can influence near‑term revisions. JFrog (FROG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑the‑news reaction — Despite the beat and strong guidance, shares dropped sharply on heavy volume as investors booked gains and re‑rated near‑term expectations, creating immediate downside pressure. JFrog shares tumble despite earnings beat and strong guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling and notable volume — Public filings and reporting show sizable insider sales over recent months; combined with above‑average intraday volume, that amplifies downside risk in the near term. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Potential volatility drivers — Some sources flagged increased short‑interest and conflicting short‑interest data; even if figures are noisy, perception of rising bearish positioning can magnify moves. JFrog reports bullish Q4 but stock drops
About JFrog
JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.
Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.