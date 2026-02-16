Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 264,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.