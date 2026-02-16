ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $133.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 137,544 shares of company stock worth $14,102,044 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 49.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

ATI Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $143.65 on Friday. ATI has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.