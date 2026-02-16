UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $293.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.