Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 489,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter worth $9,023,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

