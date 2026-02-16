Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heatwurx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heatwurx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Heatwurx Stock Performance

Heatwurx Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.14. Heatwurx has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes three chemotherapy drugs comprising Gemcitabine, PCS3117 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to treat pancreatic, biliary tract, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; Capecitabine, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T that is in pre-clinical studies to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers.

