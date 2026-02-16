M&G PLC Acquires 2,221 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.3% of M&G PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Equinix worth $254,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $956.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $792.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $992.90. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.44%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $711,980.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,714.20. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $11,321,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.23.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

