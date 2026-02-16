Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $149.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $196.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.