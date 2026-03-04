Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH):

2/20/2026 – Molina Healthcare was given a new $141.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down from $208.00.

2/17/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $190.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $167.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Molina Healthcare was given a new $109.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $133.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/9/2026 – Molina Healthcare was given a new $220.00 price target by Mizuho.

1/7/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $164.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.