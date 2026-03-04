Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells 25,951 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,022,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,961,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Bullish sector piece arguing NuScale's NRC Standard Design Approval and first‑mover position make it the leading SMR play for AI/data‑center baseload demand; note also the firm's reported ~$1.3B cash runway.

The Motley Fool included NuScale among "2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March," supporting retail interest and reinforcing demand narratives for SMR exposure.

Wall Street price‑target resets: Goldman Sachs and RBC cut targets to $14 (Goldman: neutral; RBC: sector perform), and Canaccord trimmed its target — these compress upside expectations but are mixed rather than uniformly bearish.

Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm investor alerts allege misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; April 20, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — creates legal overhang and liability risk.

Significant insider selling: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) disclosed recent sales reducing their holdings — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment.

Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 and issued a "sell" rating — a headline bearish call from a major broker that likely pressured shares.

Coverage scrutinizing the ENTRA1 partnership and valuation after the legal filings highlights execution and disclosure risk that could affect future partnerships or PPAs (e.g., TVA discussions).

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

