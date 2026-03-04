Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells 25,951 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NuScale Power Price Performance
Shares of SMR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,022,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,961,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.19.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power
NuScale Power News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish sector piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval and first‑mover position make it the leading SMR play for AI/data‑center baseload demand; note also the firm’s reported ~$1.3B cash runway. Article Link
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included NuScale among “2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March,” supporting retail interest and reinforcing demand narratives for SMR exposure. Article Link
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street price‑target resets: Goldman Sachs and RBC cut targets to $14 (Goldman: neutral; RBC: sector perform), and Canaccord trimmed its target — these compress upside expectations but are mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm investor alerts allege misstatements tied to the ENTRA1 commercialization partnership; April 20, 2026 is the lead‑plaintiff deadline — creates legal overhang and liability risk. Rosen PR
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: director Corp Fluor sold ~463,747 shares (~$6.1M at ~$13.15) and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CTO, COO) disclosed recent sales reducing their holdings — large insider exits often weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 (Corp Fluor)
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 and issued a “sell” rating — a headline bearish call from a major broker that likely pressured shares. Benzinga Note
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage scrutinizing the ENTRA1 partnership and valuation after the legal filings highlights execution and disclosure risk that could affect future partnerships or PPAs (e.g., TVA discussions). Yahoo Article
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.