Insider Selling: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.5%

IRM stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 1,419,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,318. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $115.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 720.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

