Melissa Fashinpaur Sells 309 Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CAO Melissa Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares in the company, valued at $49,600. This trade represents a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Materion Stock Down 3.3%

MTRN traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.09. 281,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.84. Materion Corporation has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $172.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

