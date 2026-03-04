Mark Kidd Sells 6,000 Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,755.89. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 720.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,374,000 after buying an additional 102,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

