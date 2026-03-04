Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $144,189.57 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Kern sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $144,189.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,560. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VTOL traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 231,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,952. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1,645.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTOL. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

