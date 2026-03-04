NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 392,037 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 559,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRSN. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRSN remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRSN

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.