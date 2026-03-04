NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 392,037 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 559,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRSN. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NRSN remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRSN
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.
At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroSense Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.