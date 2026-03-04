NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 905 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 1,249 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCSM shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 8,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.55. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

