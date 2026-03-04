Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ross Stores’ conference call:

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Q4 momentum was strong — total sales rose 12% to $6.6B and comparable store sales climbed 9% , driven primarily by higher transactions and broad-based strength across categories (notably shoes and cosmetics) and regions.

, driven primarily by higher transactions and broad-based strength across categories (notably shoes and cosmetics) and regions. Management attributes the outperformance to merchandising, marketing and store/operational improvements — branded assortments, a successful holiday campaign, better in‑store execution and strong supply‑chain performance drove traffic gains and faster inventory turns.

Store growth and inventory position look constructive — inventories were up 8% with packaway at 37% of inventory, the company opened 90 net new stores in 2025 and plans to open 110 new locations in 2026 (≈85 Ross, 25 dd’s) while targeting long‑term footprints of 2,900 Ross and 700 dd’s.

while targeting long‑term footprints of 2,900 Ross and 700 dd’s. Capital returns were increased — Ross completed a $2.1B buyback, announced a new $2.55B repurchase authorization and raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.445, alongside solid FY results (sales $22.8B; EPS $6.61).

and raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.445, alongside solid FY results (sales $22.8B; EPS $6.61). 2026 guidance is constructive but mixed — Q1 comps of +7%–8% (EPS $1.60–$1.67) and FY comps of +3%–4% (EPS $7.02–$7.36) are offset by expected near‑term margin pressures from a recent DC opening, packaway timing and higher incentive costs, with management saying margin expansion remains possible over time.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.3%

ROST stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $206.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ross Stores News Summary

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $851,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,678 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.