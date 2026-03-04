Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 28,630 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 27th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96.

NFLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,985,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,294,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $412.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Management walked away from the Warner Bros. Discovery bid, signaling balance-sheet discipline and a renewed focus on organic growth — a key driver of the rally. Read More.

Management walked away from the Warner Bros. Discovery bid, signaling balance-sheet discipline and a renewed focus on organic growth — a key driver of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (a reported $20B content push), which investors interpret as shareholder-friendly and growth-focused. Read More.

Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (a reported $20B content push), which investors interpret as shareholder-friendly and growth-focused. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is upgrading coverage and raising targets — JPMorgan initiated/overweight with a $120 target and President Capital raised its target to $133 — providing near-term upside signals. Read More.

Wall Street is upgrading coverage and raising targets — JPMorgan initiated/overweight with a $120 target and President Capital raised its target to $133 — providing near-term upside signals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management frames the exit as preplanned (financial discipline, not political), which clarifies intent but shifts scrutiny to execution of content and monetization plans. Read More.

Management frames the exit as preplanned (financial discipline, not political), which clarifies intent but shifts scrutiny to execution of content and monetization plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market action has been volatile — a sharp rebound from lows followed by profit-taking; higher-than-average volume shows conviction but also short-term repositioning by investors. Read More.

Market action has been volatile — a sharp rebound from lows followed by profit-taking; higher-than-average volume shows conviction but also short-term repositioning by investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Director Reed Hastings sold ~410,550 shares and CFO Spencer Neumann sold tens of thousands of shares recently — a potential investor concern about insider sentiment or diversification. Read More. / Read More.

Large insider sales: Director Reed Hastings sold ~410,550 shares and CFO Spencer Neumann sold tens of thousands of shares recently — a potential investor concern about insider sentiment or diversification. Read More. / Read More. Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s acquisition of Warner and planned combination of HBO Max/Paramount+ creates a scaled competitor; FCC comments that that deal is “cleaner” could speed approvals and increase competitive pressure on content and pricing. Read More. / Read More.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.01.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

