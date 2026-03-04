Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 28,630 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 27th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00.
- On Friday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96.
NFLX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,985,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,294,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $412.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management walked away from the Warner Bros. Discovery bid, signaling balance-sheet discipline and a renewed focus on organic growth — a key driver of the rally. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (a reported $20B content push), which investors interpret as shareholder-friendly and growth-focused. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is upgrading coverage and raising targets — JPMorgan initiated/overweight with a $120 target and President Capital raised its target to $133 — providing near-term upside signals. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Management frames the exit as preplanned (financial discipline, not political), which clarifies intent but shifts scrutiny to execution of content and monetization plans. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market action has been volatile — a sharp rebound from lows followed by profit-taking; higher-than-average volume shows conviction but also short-term repositioning by investors. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Director Reed Hastings sold ~410,550 shares and CFO Spencer Neumann sold tens of thousands of shares recently — a potential investor concern about insider sentiment or diversification. Read More. / Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s acquisition of Warner and planned combination of HBO Max/Paramount+ creates a scaled competitor; FCC comments that that deal is “cleaner” could speed approvals and increase competitive pressure on content and pricing. Read More. / Read More.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.01.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
