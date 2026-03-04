Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $1,325,761.80 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian Sr. Wenzel sold 19,580 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 111,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,357.43. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 5,882,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

