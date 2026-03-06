Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $459.95

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.9545.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,745,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,613,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $288.63 and a one year high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.