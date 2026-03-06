iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Research Coverage Started at JonesTrading

JonesTrading began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.18. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in iBio by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 957,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 339,735 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBio by 1,402.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 405,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 378,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc (NYSE: IBIO) is a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures plant-based biologics, including vaccines and therapeutic proteins. Leveraging proprietary technology derived from Nicotiana benthamiana, a relative of tobacco, iBio applies a molecular farming approach to produce complex proteins more rapidly and with greater scalability than traditional cell-culture methods. The company’s core expertise lies in its ability to design, express and purify recombinant proteins for both research and commercial applications.

Central to iBio’s operations is the iBio CDM™ (cGMP-Direct Manufacture) platform, an integrated system that enables end-to-end development and production of biologics.

