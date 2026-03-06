Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $248.67

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.6667.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $233.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

