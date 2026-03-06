Chardan Capital Cuts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $16.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QURE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of uniQure from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

uniQure Stock Up 17.8%

QURE stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $665.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,353.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock worth $1,248,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

