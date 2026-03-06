Chardan Capital Cuts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $16.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QURE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of uniQure from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QURE
uniQure Stock Up 17.8%
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,353.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock worth $1,248,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting uniQure
Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term technical/bounce dynamics — commentators note QURE has been deeply oversold and could see a trend reversal as buyers step in on low prices; that dynamic can fuel sharp intraday gains. uniQure (QURE) Loses 67.5% in 4 Weeks
- Positive Sentiment: Elevated trading after recent earnings — coverage notes unusually high volume following uniQure’s recent quarter (the company beat the EPS view), which can amplify swings and supports short-term buyers. uniQure Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — some firms (e.g., Mizuho) have issued neutral/hold-type ratings, reflecting uncertainty; this keeps the stock range-bound until regulatory clarity arrives. uniQure Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker notes and price-target moves are active — these updates increase day-to-day volatility but are secondary to FDA / clinical outcomes for long-term valuation. uniQure Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: senior FDA and HHS officials publicly criticized uniQure’s Huntington’s gene therapy, called it a “failed” product in media remarks, and said a randomized placebo-controlled study is needed — a development that likely delays any Biologics License Application (BLA) approval path and raises clinical/expense uncertainty. Federal health officials attacked an Amsterdam-based biotech company
- Negative Sentiment: Media and agency follow-ups echo the criticism — Reuters, CNBC and others report the FDA defended its call for a new placebo study and said uniQure’s pivotal data do not prove slowed disease progression, reinforcing downside clinical risk. Sr. FDA official calls Uniqure’s Huntington’s disease treatment a failure
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure: multiple law firms have filed or circulated class-action notices alleging securities fraud tied to disclosures about the trial design and timing of filings — this raises potential litigation costs, management distraction and settlement risk. Pomerantz investor alert
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets — several firms cut price targets and sentiment (Wells Fargo, Chardan, others), which can pressure the stock until regulatory clarity and confirmatory data are provided. Chardan Capital Lowers uniQure Price Target
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.