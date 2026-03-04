Short Interest in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Increases By 33.2%

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 285,395 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 29th total of 214,229 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 411,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOR. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AOR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 777,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

