Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) General Counsel Sells $28,000.00 in Stock

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,239,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,693.40. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 250,000 shares of Optimum Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Optimum Communications Price Performance

Optimum Communications stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 1,784,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,870. Optimum Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Optimum Communications ( NYSE:OPTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Optimum Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Optimum Communications, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

OPTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Optimum Communications from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore set a $2.00 target price on Optimum Communications in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark downgraded Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Optimum Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Optimum Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Optimum Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,002,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,297,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $24,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Optimum Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 879,589 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optimum Communications Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

