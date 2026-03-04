Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Grows By 41.8%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,107,725 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 7,126,301 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $60,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,898.92. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,543 shares of company stock worth $88,910. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.