Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Steven Jon Russell Sells 1,026 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Jon Russell sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $12,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,626.56. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BBNX traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 1,609,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 5.60. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 45.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

