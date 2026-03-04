Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 10,539 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $240,289.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,942. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The firm had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,864,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,004,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 787.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 599.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 840,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 720,256 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead‑plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

