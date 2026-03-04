Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,667 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 76,781 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 17,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

