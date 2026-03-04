Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 55612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Agencia Comercial Spirits in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agencia Comercial Spirits stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a holding company with no material operations of its own, our operations are conducted through our indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary Agencia Comercial Co, Ltd (“Agencia Taiwan”) in Taiwan. Agencia Taiwan was formally registered and established in July 2020, and is committed to offering imported whiskies of world-class quality and excellent services to its clients.

