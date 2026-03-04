Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells $190,884.30 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 8,409 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $190,884.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,386.30. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Howard Horn sold 1,635 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $72,117.16.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78.

Shares of RARE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 1,722,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The firm had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 983,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead‑plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

