YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,398 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 27,397 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BIGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.
About YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.