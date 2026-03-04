YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,398 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 27,397 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

About YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF

The Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (BIGY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from data and software management. Securities are equally weighted within each tier. BIGY was launched on Nov 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

