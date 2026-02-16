Herc (HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.2526 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Herc Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HRI opened at $173.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Herc has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $201.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.43.

Get Our Latest Report on HRI

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,040,000 after purchasing an additional 413,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 320,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Herc by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 294,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 3,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 283,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herc by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 825,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.