Itron (ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $561.3060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Itron Trading Down 6.7%

Itron stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on Itron in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.10.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

