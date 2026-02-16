Itron (ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $561.3060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Itron Trading Down 6.7%
Itron stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity at Itron
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on Itron in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.10.
Itron News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Itron announced a partnership with Toumetis and a Southern California utility to reduce wildfire risk and speed outage restoration — a commercial win that validates demand for its wildfire-analytics and grid-resiliency offerings and could support future recurring revenue in high-growth, regulatory-driven markets. Itron and Toumetis Team Up with Southern California Utility
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights California grid projects that tie Itron’s wildfire analytics to longer-term growth, reinforcing the company’s exposure to utility modernization and resilience spending. This narrative supports a multi-year revenue opportunity even if near-term results fluctuate. Itron’s California Grid Projects Tie Wildfire Analytics To Long Term Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Industry pieces argue Itron is repositioning as a grid-edge intelligence leader in wildfire-prone markets — a strategic shift that, if executed, could improve margins and create higher-value service opportunities. Is Itron Quietly Repositioning as a Grid-Edge Intelligence Leader?
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings previews are circulating ahead of results — these create a near-term catalyst (earnings beat/miss) but are currently informational rather than directional. Itron Q4 2025 earnings preview
- Neutral Sentiment: An Itron senior VP sold a small block (142 shares) on Feb. 11 — disclosed insider selling but immaterial in size relative to holdings and market cap. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Published short-interest figures in recent feeds appear inconsistent (showing zeros/NaN) and should be treated cautiously — no clear, reliable short-interest signal from these entries.
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim turned more bearish on Itron (downgrade/neutral action reported), which likely pressured the stock and increased trading activity today; analyst downgrades often trigger re-rating and higher near-term volatility. Guggenheim downgrades Itron (ITRI)
About Itron
Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.
Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.
