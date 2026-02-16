Wall Street Zen Upgrades Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) to Hold

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Prima BioMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed Trading Down 3.6%

Institutional Trading of Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Prima BioMed has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Prima BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prima BioMed, trading as IMMP on NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapy products for cancer treatment. The company’s core technology platform centers on targeting the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), a checkpoint receptor that modulates T-cell activity. Prima BioMed’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), is a soluble LAG-3 protein designed to enhance antigen-presenting cell function and stimulate a tumor-specific immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prima BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prima BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.